GTMHA Worried About Hockey Season Amid BCHL-BC Hockey Situation

Greater Trail is among minor hockey association across BC in a difficult situation.

Any referee, minor official or coach connected to the BCHL is barred from minor hockey because of the junior-league's departure from Hockey Canada.

GTMHA President Paul Loratta feels this coming season is in jeopardy if BC Hockey doesn't allow referees, minor officials and coaches committed to the BCHL, to also work in minor hockey.

“Frankly, we won’t be able to survive without it,” he cautioned.

“We will struggle to have enough coaches and more so probably have enough referees to ensure we can offer our kids the experience and all the excitement they want our of their season,” he added.

Laratta stated that the situation isn’t likely as urgent in the larger centres, but in smaller areas like Greater Trail there simply aren’t enough officials and coaches to compensate for the loss under the new rules.

The association president notes BC Hockey says it will offer an application process for BCHL employees to also work in minor hockey, but isn’t confident those applications will be approved.

He is also concerned about the long-standing relationship they have with the Trail Smoke Eaters.

“They still want to be a part of minor hockey and they keep reaching out to me regularly and keep saying let’s find ways to make this work,” said Laratta, who pointed out that the Smoke Eaters Alumni Association wants to become more involved this coming season.

“A large part of the proceeds from their golf tournament this fall are going to go toward Greater Trail Minor Hockey. They want to be heavily involved in Minor Hockey Day this year to make that a bigger deal,” Laratta explained.

He also indicates the local volunteer base for the association has grown.

“We actually had quite a response from people in the community that have put up their hands up to volunteer for some of our vacant positions, so that’s super positive,” said Laratta, who also stated that the association not only wants to survive, it wants to thrive this season.

“We want to offer them (the kids) all the tournaments that we normally do,” he emphasized.

“We want to put our hand up to host playoffs and provincials at the higher levels, they are revenue generators for our association as well.”

Laratta said BC Hockey’s wait-and-see approach regarding the dispute and its affect on referees, off ice officials and coaches continues to create uncertainty when all the GTMHA wants to do is give as many kids as possible, a place to play and enjoy the game.