Guilty Plea In Major Creston Area Drug Bust; Intrigue in Trail

One of two men arrested in the discovery of close to $3-million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine near Creston has pleaded guilty.

Jason Arkinstall is scheduled to be sentenced May 20 in Surrey Provincial Court.

RCMP said he was charged in October 2020 after U-S authorities found 275 pounds of drugs in five duffle bags.

American Border officers said they were alerted to suspicious activity on a remote service road near Bonner's Ferry and tracked down two suspects hiding with their stash. They reported that the two suspects jumped the border near Creston.

RCMP were contacted and quickly put together a search party including the Osoyoos Border Integrity Team, dog handlers, as well as members from Cranbrook and Creston.

Police said they endured adverse weather before eventually finding Arkinstall and Lawrence Dwyer who were subsequently charged in the alleged trafficking, importation and exportation of controlled substances.

Dwyer is scheduled to return to Cranbrook Provincial Court June 6.

Meanwhile RCMP said Trail officers were involved in Tuesday’s search of a property in the rural part of the city.

Police stated they joined officers from the gang unit in Vancouver, but wouldn’t comment on the nature of the operation.

The Vancouver Sun reported it was in connection with the search for two suspects wanted in a gang-land style shooting death of a man last weekend in Thailand.

The story stated the victim was a reputed gang member from the Lower Mainland.

A spokesperson from the RCMP’s gang unit told Bounce News there were no arrests as a result of the search.

The Sun report added that there was also a related search conducted Tuesday in Alberta.