Guns and Ammunition Stolen from Creston Business

Creston RCMP are trying to track down gun thieves.

Police say the theft of several firearms and ammunition from a business on the 1000-block of Canyon St happened in the early morning hours on Wed.

Investigators are keenly interested in any information or dashcam footage of the area from 3 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Cst. Brett Urano says the investigation is in full gear.

“All necessary resources, including RCMP support services like FIS (forensics), are actively engaged to identify the suspects and secure these stolen weapons,” Urano said.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have information about this theft, we want to hear from you,” he added.

Witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the incident are asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.