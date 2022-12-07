"Hamburgler", Food Theft and Shovel Fight on Trail RCMP Blotter

He was no “Hamburgler.”

Trail RCMP are investigating the theft of $150 from McDonalds.

The man was caught on camera (picture above) prying open the drive-through window and reaching into the till.

The theft was reported to police on Nov. 29 at about 4:30 p.m.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who can identify the man on camera.

At around the same time on the same day, Trail RCMP got a call about the theft of food from a grocery store on Second Ave.

RCMP said a 29-year-old Trail man fled with a basket full of food when spotted walking across Second Ave.

He is reported to have thrown sandwiches at officers during the chase before being caught.

Store officials decided not to press charges after the food was returned.

RCMP did take the man to hospital for an assessment after learning there was a warrant for his arrest under the Mental Health Act.

In West Trail, two men arguing over a parking spot hit each other with shovels.

RCMP said the dispute started at about 8:45 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 3 after a 33-year-old man shoveled out a parking spot.

An unsuspecting 29-year-old woman then parked in the newly cleared spot.

Police said the man called her “the b word”, which prompted her 28-year-old boyfriend to intervene.

RCMP reported the fight escalated to the point where the men hit each other once with shovels and then stared each other down.

At that point, the mother of the 33-year-old man came out of her residence and yelled at them to stop.

She got a hug from the other man who went back inside.

There were no charges.