Head On Crash Sends Drivers to Hospital with Significant Injuries
RCMP believe speed and alcohol were factors in a head-on crash east of Creston.
Police suspect an SUV crossed the centre line and hit an oncoming pick-up truck on Hwy 3 at about 9 o'clock Sun morning.
The BC Ministry of Highways says the section between Canyon-Lister Rd and Lakeview Arrow Creek Rd was closed for about seven hours.
It opened to single lane traffic at about 4 p.m. and both lanes were clear about an hour later.
RCMP say both drivers were taken to hospital with significant injuries.
