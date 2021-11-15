Heavy Rain Closes Several Southern B-C Highways

Relentless rain set off flooding and mudslides in the Fraser Valley, prompting the city of Abbotsford to open a reception centre for those residents who were displaced.

The city closed at least half a dozen routes yesterday because of flooding or rocks and mud coming down over the roads.

It opened Abbotsford Recreation Centre as an evacuation site for those residents who couldn't get home or who had been evacuated.

The city said no one had been hurt and all its resources, including fire, police, engineering and public works, were out trying to mitigate the impacts of the rain.

Rainfall, heavy snow or winter storm warnings remain up for almost all of southern B-C and Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says the worst of the rain will be centred on the central and eastern Fraser Valley, which could see accumulations of up to 230 millimetres before it lets up this afternoon.

The weather office says the atmospheric river is bringing ``copious'' amounts of rain along with near record temperatures, melting snow in the higher regions and adding to the flooding woes.

Heavy snow is forecast for East Columbia, Kinbasket and Yellowhead regions, while the winter storm warning for the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass, the Shuswap and West Columbia regions predicts up to 50 centimetres of snow.

Among Highways affected by the heavy rain are Highway 1 from Golden to Revelstoke. Highway 3 is also closed in Fernie, while travel is not recommended between Fernie and Elko because of flooding.