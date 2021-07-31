Highway 3-B Accident In Trail Claims Driver's Life
Thursday’s single-vehicle mishap along Highway 3-B in Trail has proven fatal.
RCMP said the tractor-trailer was heading west near Circle Street at about 6:15 p.m. when it suddenly veered across the highway where the speed limit is 60 km/hr.
Police added it narrowly missed the concrete barrier and went over the steep bank on the 19-block of the street, and landed on its side.
The fuel was removed Friday from the tractor-trailer by environmental specialists and police brought in a specialized tow truck from Kelowna to get the unit out.
The highway was reduced to single lane alternating traffic for much of the afternoon.
A Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Rescue crew got the 52-year-old driver out of the cab while on the scene until about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Police said despite resuscitation attempts by paramedics while on the way to hospital, he didn’t survive.
RCMP and the coroner continue to investigate.
The man’s name is being withheld..
-
Release of Redacted Third Party Report in Trail On HoldCouncil's decision to release portions of a third-party report into a complaint filed by the outgoing City of Trail's Chief Administrative and Financial Officer is under review.
-
Several Factors Behind Increased COVID-19 Infections in CastlegarIncreased socialization, tourist travel and a relatively low vaccination rate all contributed to a 29 case spike in new COVID-19 infections through the Castlegar area last week, said I-H-A Medical Health Officer Dr. Karin Goodison.
-
Dangerous Drones Back In the Air Around Local WildfiresThe use of drones were once again hindering local wildfire fighting efforts. Wildfire Service staff were impacted by drone use in the Arrow Lake wildfire complex airspace on Wednesday, adding it could be deadly if a collision were to occur.
-
COVID-19 invades the Castlegar AreaThe Castlegar area has almost doubled its total COVID-19 count in just one week. The district added 29 infections from July 18-24 to become B-C's newest hot spot.
-
Rossland Marathon Swimmer Hits the Open Water Again in 2021Another year and another challenge for a marathon swimmer from Rossland. Aerin Bowers has scheduled an 18km swim across Kalmalka Lake near Vernon on August 8th.
-
Trail's Lauren Bay-Regula Has Won an Olympic Medal.It took three tries, but Trail's Lauren Bay-Regula has her Olympic medal. The Canadian Women's Softball team beat Mexico 3-2 in the Bronze medal game during a driving rain in Yokohama, Japan.
-
Kent Johnson Makes Smoke Eater History at NHL DraftThe Port Moody B-C native was selected fifth overall late Friday afternoon by the Columbus Blue Jackets after a tremendous freshman season at the University of Michigan.
-
COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Nelson Long-Term Care HomeNelson's Jubilee Manor had one patient and two staff members with infections as of Thursday afternoon according to Interior Health. Visitors are not being allowed into The I-H-A long-term care facility with 39 private rooms.
-
RDCK Issues Another Evacuation Order And Allows others to Go Back HomeResidents from 142 properties near the Trozzo Creek wildfire northeast of Winlaw are returning home, but 32 residences remain evacuated. The newest evacation order invovles properties from Midge Creek to Next Creek on the west shore on the south arm of Kootenay Lake in Kootenay Lake Provincial Park.