Highway 3-B Accident In Trail Claims Driver's Life

Thursday’s single-vehicle mishap along Highway 3-B in Trail has proven fatal.

RCMP said the tractor-trailer was heading west near Circle Street at about 6:15 p.m. when it suddenly veered across the highway where the speed limit is 60 km/hr.

Police added it narrowly missed the concrete barrier and went over the steep bank on the 19-block of the street, and landed on its side.

The fuel was removed Friday from the tractor-trailer by environmental specialists and police brought in a specialized tow truck from Kelowna to get the unit out.

The highway was reduced to single lane alternating traffic for much of the afternoon.

A Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Rescue crew got the 52-year-old driver out of the cab while on the scene until about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police said despite resuscitation attempts by paramedics while on the way to hospital, he didn’t survive.

RCMP and the coroner continue to investigate.