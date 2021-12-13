Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Collision Near Tarrys

The Nelson Highway Patrol is still looking for additional witnesses and dash-cam footage from Friday's fatal collision between a car and pedestrian on Highway 3-A in Tarrys.

RCMP said a woman in her 40's was struck and killed by a southbound vehicle while crossing the highway at Tarrys Road after getting off a transit bus.

Police added the driver remained at the scene, cooperating with investigators and have ruled out impairment as a factor.

The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m.

Anyone with information or footage of the collision is asked to contact the B-C Highway Patrol in Nelson at 250-354-5180 and refer to file number 2301:2021-6323.