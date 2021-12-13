Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Collision Near Tarrys
The Nelson Highway Patrol is still looking for additional witnesses and dash-cam footage from Friday's fatal collision between a car and pedestrian on Highway 3-A in Tarrys.
RCMP said a woman in her 40's was struck and killed by a southbound vehicle while crossing the highway at Tarrys Road after getting off a transit bus.
Police added the driver remained at the scene, cooperating with investigators and have ruled out impairment as a factor.
The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m.
Anyone with information or footage of the collision is asked to contact the B-C Highway Patrol in Nelson at 250-354-5180 and refer to file number 2301:2021-6323.
-
SEFC Weather Forecaster Speaks to November and Road AheadNovember saw 125% of average precipitation, with 75% above average rainfall and 45% below average snowfall.
-
Nelson Fire Fighters Investigating Saturday Night BlazeResidents of two Mill Street homes in Nelson were staying with family and friends after a late Saturday night fire. Flames from one house jumped to the roof next door. It was a 4 1/2 hour operation to douse the flames and secure the scene for the ongoing investigation.
-
Trail and Rossland to Host 2026 BC Winter GamesThe virtual announcement on Thursday started off with words from West Kootenay MLA, Minister Katrine Conroy.
-
Webster Elementary Re-Opens Doors Following Water Main LeakSchool District 20 says buses will be running at their usual times with necessary work having been completed.
-
Nelson Welcome Sign Competition Goes to Public VoteOver 30 submissions were received, four remain for voting, and results will be presented to Nelson City Council in January.
-
RDKB Chair Speaks to Green Bin Program ExpansionThe Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with RDKB Board Chair Linda Worley this week following the announcement.
-
Water Main Leak Closes Webster Elementary School Thursday, FridayWebster Elementary School will be closed on December 9th and 10th and buses will not be running.
-
Castlegar Council Approves Loan for Airport Reliability ProjectMonday, December 6th, saw City Council approve a Required Navigational Performance Project loan authorization that would enable aircrafts to determine eligibility to land lower into the valley and closer to the West Kootenay Regional Airport using GPS.
-
Trail RCMP Report Covers Sign Hit and Run, Fraud, Theft and morePolice were called to find a sign damaged in the A&W parking lot where an unidentified driver had allegedly lost control, slid over the sidewalk and into the sign before fleeing. Road conditions were snowy and believed to be a factor, but anyone with relative information should contact police.