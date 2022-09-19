Hockey Hazing Incident Results in Fine and Suspensions

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and two players have been suspended after a league investigation into hazing.

KIJHL officials said the probe started on Tues. Sept. 13 after the incident was reported to the league by the team. Team activities were halted including the postponement of a preseason game during the investigation.

After interviews with team coaches and players the team was fined and placed on probation for two years and ordered to take steps including training to ensure a positive team culture free of abuse, bullying and harassment.

Captain Clayton Brown has been suspended for 12 games and assistant captain Campbell McLean has been suspended for six games. Both came into effect Sept. 16.

In a news release from the league, Commissioner Jeff Dubois stated this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

“The KIJHL is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for our athletes, volunteers, staff and fans,” said Dubois.

“What occurred in Creston was unacceptable, and the discipline imposed against the Thunder Cats’ organization and members of the team reflect our zero-tolerance approach to these types of incidents.”

“Our investigation made clear that we have considerable work to do in order to educate our players on the standard of behaviour and leadership expected of them in a team environment. We take this responsibility seriously, and we are taking immediate steps to address this issue,” Dubois added.

The league said officials consulted with its Safe Sport partner, ITP Sport, and with BC Hockey while conducting the investigation.