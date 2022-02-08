Homicide Investigations in Trail and Creston Continue

The homicide investigation into the death of Trail's Cam Cunningham is now into its eighth month.

His sister, Keara Starr Cunningham said the family is anxious for closure, struggling to process an ordeal with no end in sight.

Keara indicated they got a long-awaited update from RCMP late last week.

“The investigation Is still underway, some items are being analyzed in the lab, he apologized to us for not getting in touch with us sooner, he says he’s hoping for the spring to have some answers for us,” said Keara who added the family appreciated getting the update from police.

However, she told Bounce News she still can’t understand why the investigation is taking so long.

“I’m still trying to process that it’s still going on and I feel I’ll be able to get more closure when it’s done with,” she said and stated the wait has been much more difficult for their mom.

“She still cries every day, it’s really hard on her.”

Cam Cunningham died after an altercation the evening of June 30 in downtown Trail.

The 39-year-old was rushed to hospital from outside a convenience store on Victoria St.

He died despite the efforts of paramedics and hospital staff to revive him.

RCMP arrested a suspect the next day but released the 33-year-old man pending the outcome of the investigation, which police said would take months to complete.

Keara said all the family can do is wait and try to cope.

“We still have no answers, never expected it to take this long, we don’t want things to be forgotten,” said Cam’s sister.

Meanwhile, there is no word from RCMP on the status of their investigation into death of a child found unresponsive at a campground just outside Creston.

RCMP reported in early September that the child died in Calgary Children's Hospital a few days later.

Although investigators won't comment, a Creston RCMP report to town council referred to the case as a homicide.

Another request last week from Bounce News for an update on the Creston case didn’t receive a response.