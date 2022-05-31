Host of Ukrainian Family Calls Experience Emotional and Rewarding

“It’s been a gift,” said Tanya Finley about her family’s decision to host a Ukrainian family of four in their Nelson home.

Tanya and Brent Holowaychuk decided to put out the welcome mat after holding a Ukrainian funding raising event at their business Finley’s Bar and Grill.

They were supposed to host a future family but word came this couple and their two twin seven-year-old boys needed a place to stay after their original placement in Lillooet fell through and the race was on to get ready for their arrival.

Tanya said in addition to getting their home ready, there was the anxiety about wondering if the two families would be able to get along considering their vast cultural differences.

However, she said those worries disappeared when the four refugees from their war-torn country arrived.

“There was a moment, where you know, scared, what is it going to be, are the families going to get along, it this going to work out? And as soon as they arrived on your doorstep and you saw them there was no regret or doubt that this is exactly what needed to be,” she said, adding they soon learned about what life was like before their escape.

“One of the comments that Alexander made was, you come to this country from a place where your neighbours want to kill you and someone here is willing to love you,” Tanya said, also stating it has been an emotional experience for everyone.

“I can’t even imagine having to walk away from your home, your family, your friends and your whole life,” said Tanya who mentioned their guests described what living through a war is like.

“They use a term like, in war, time stands still, you have no past and no future,” said Tanya.

The Ukrainian visitors are stating a new life and Tanya indicated they face a new challenge every day including setting up a bank account for the family in addition to learning about each other.

Tanya said the twin boys are already beginning to communicate in English and their transition has been helped by the fact she has a son their age and it appears the family is suited to life in the Kootenays, where they want to make new life-long friends.

“They like to bike and hike and run,” Tanya said.

“I would like them to have the same opportunity here and they want to be social,” Tanya added, but said their first priorities have been rest after a long and arduous journey and taking care of their basic needs.

The community has been raising funds for the basics not covered in the federal government’s special Ukrainian refugee placement program.

A recent “Perogies for Peace” promotion with the sale of 74-dozen at Taghum Hall raised $1,000 dollars toward the expenses for this and another family coming to Nelson. The picture above shows (left to right) Tina Coleti, Jude Stralak and Tanya Finley holding the cheque.

Tanya and Brent persevered through the pandemic which was a constant struggle as health measures were constantly changing and putting operational and financial pressure on their business and their family.

“We didn’t have any income for two years so that gives you an appreciation in terms of loss,” said Tanya who suggested it doesn't come close to comparing to what this family has gone through.

“We complain and we have so much, even when things are bad here we have lots and we should be very grateful.”