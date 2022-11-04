Hwy 22 Tadanac Intersection Troubling for Trail RCMP

Three recent traffic collisions at the Hwy 22 Tadanac intersection in Trail is concerning to the area's RCMP Detachment Commander.

Mike Wicentowich said part of the problem is the light standard has been sheared off by two of those mishaps.

“The intersection is not well lit right now,” he said.

“It’s deceptive about how fast the traffic is coming down the road at either end of the highway,” Wicentowich explained.

In two of the collisions near the Teck Trail operation, a driver turned south into the path of northbound vehicles. The light standard had just been replaced the day before from a previous crash, when it was taken out again.

Wicentowich pointed out speeding is a problem on that part of the highway.

“We’ve conducted enforcement recently and the fastest myself has personally caught someone going at is 123 (km/hr), that’s very fast because that zone is rated at 70 km/hr that transitions into a 90,” he stated, adding that a collision at that speed could cost lives.

“There’s a big difference between hitting someone at 70 and 123,” Wicentowich pointed out.

“I believe that if a collision occurs at that speed, it’s going to result in serious injuries or fatalities.”

There have been no serious injuries in any of the three collisions at the intersection.

One of the collisions involved a man from Burnaby who walked away after talking to investigating officers and never returned.

Wicentowich cautioned drivers to be careful in the area, noting that there are many contractors travelling on that section of highway.