Hwy 3-A near Creston is Closed Due to Police Incident

Hwy 3-A near Creston remained closed as of 12 p.m. on Wed.

The Ministry of Highways issued an alert shortly before 6 a.m. that the 4 km section between Lower Wynndel Rd. and View Rd was closed because of a police incident.

This was confirmed two hours later by Creston RCMP.

Const. Brett Urano messaged Bounce News at 12 p.m. stating that there was no danger to the public but people need to stay away from the area until further notice.

He provided no other details.

Highways officials said they continue to assess the situation and are scheduled to provide an update at 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route on Lower Wynndel Rd.