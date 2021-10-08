I-H-A States Young Unvaccinated Kids Carrying COVID in Greater Trail

Interior Health is pointing to a definite trend to explain a dramatic two-week spike in new COVID-19 cases in the Greater Trail area.

B-C Centre for Disease Control figures for the period from Sept 19 to Oct. 2 listed a total of 153 new positive tests, which is about a third of the total in the Trail Health Area for the entire pandemic.

Dr. Karin Goodison told Bounce News the virus has found the area's youth.

“Trail has had a high proportion of children who are typically in the 5-to-11 year age group , but some in that 12-to-17 year age group are making up a large proportion of the cases we’ve seen,” said Goodison who added, while the virus is being detected in students at school, that’s not where the majority are getting infected.

“It seems that at least in a third of the cases, the household is the most likely place for transmission,” said the I-H-A doctor who also said almost as many kids are picking up the virus at school.

“About a quarter of those people likely acquired it in the school setting,” she said.

The I-H-A school COVID-19 exposure list included Webster, Glenmerry and St. Michael's Elementary, J-L-Crowe Secondary and the Beaver Valley Nursery in Beaver Falls beween Fruitvale and Montrose, with the earliest infections detected on Sept. 14.

Goodison pointed out a large number of newly infected children in the Trail area are too young to be vaccinated making them among the most likely to get COVID-19 because of the highly infectious Delta variant.

The Medical Health Officer warned this makes sporting, social and other extra curricular activities involving young children potential springboards for the novel coronavirus.

Goodison also stressed the need to keep Thanksgiving Day gatherings small, noting Interior Health regulations limit indoor celebrations to five people from outside the household, or one other family.

She also talked about other preventative measures such as frequent hand washing and those who are eligible getting vaccinated.

Premier John Horgan maintains the province continues to work on a vaccination plan for children from 5-to-11 years old.