Incumbents Returning to Ottawa In Local Ridings

election

Voters in South Okanagan-West Kootenay and Kootenay-Columbia have re-elected their incumbents.

Richard Cannings of the N-D-P defeated Conservative challenger Helena Konanz by 3,619 voters with Ken Robertson of the Liberals, Sean Taylor of the People’s Party of Canada and Tara Howse of the Green Party well back. (results below)

287 of 289 polls reporting

Richard Cannings, N-D-P             24,759  44%

Helena Konanz, Conservative      21,140  35%

Ken Robertson Liberal                    7,402  12%

Sean Taylor, PPC                            4,646   8%

Tara Howse, Green Party                2,322   4%’

 

Conservative Rob Morrison is returning to Ottawa to represent Kootenay-Columbia following a 4,673 vote victory over former N-D-P M-P Wayne Stetski.  Robin Goldsbury of the Liberals, Sarah Bennett of the P-P-C and Rana Nelson of the Green Party were also far behind the two front runners.

265 of 266 polls reporting

Rob Morrison,  Conservative     26,813  44%

Wayne Stetski, N-D-P                22,140  36%

Robin Goldsbury,  Liberal           5,474   9%

Sarah Bennett, PPC                    4,316   7%

Rana Nelson,  Green Party          2,407   4%   

