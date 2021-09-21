Incumbents Returning to Ottawa In Local Ridings
Voters in South Okanagan-West Kootenay and Kootenay-Columbia have re-elected their incumbents.
Richard Cannings of the N-D-P defeated Conservative challenger Helena Konanz by 3,619 voters with Ken Robertson of the Liberals, Sean Taylor of the People’s Party of Canada and Tara Howse of the Green Party well back. (results below)
287 of 289 polls reporting
Richard Cannings, N-D-P 24,759 44%
Helena Konanz, Conservative 21,140 35%
Ken Robertson Liberal 7,402 12%
Sean Taylor, PPC 4,646 8%
Tara Howse, Green Party 2,322 4%’
Conservative Rob Morrison is returning to Ottawa to represent Kootenay-Columbia following a 4,673 vote victory over former N-D-P M-P Wayne Stetski. Robin Goldsbury of the Liberals, Sarah Bennett of the P-P-C and Rana Nelson of the Green Party were also far behind the two front runners.
265 of 266 polls reporting
Rob Morrison, Conservative 26,813 44%
Wayne Stetski, N-D-P 22,140 36%
Robin Goldsbury, Liberal 5,474 9%
Sarah Bennett, PPC 4,316 7%
Rana Nelson, Green Party 2,407 4%
-
Smoke Eaters Training Camp Expected to be Highly CompetitiveAbout 50 players hit the ice Fri. on one day one of Trail Smoke Eaters Training Camp. Coach and GM Tim Fragle feels they have upgraded every position since the 2021 pod-season through trades and signings but stressed nobody's spot is guaranteed.
-
Local P-P-C Candidate Claims Campaign Gaining MomentumPeople's Party of Canada candidate in South Okanagan-West Kootenay Sean Taylor claims the P-P-C is the only party opposed to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and economic lockdowns and says constituents are haring his message.
-
Father Wants Not Guilty Verdict In His Daughter's Death AppealedA man who grew up in Trail says his seven-year-old daughter deserves justice. Steve Rosa expressed shock, confusion and anger over the acquittal of the girl's mother on a charge of first degree murder and wants the verdict appealed.
-
Busy Sunday for Local Search and Rescue and RCMPSAR and Trail RCMP responded to a pair of incidents in the Rossland area coordinating detailed missions involving two Trail women and a 15-year-old girl. Both came to successful conclusions
-
Interior Health Confirms COVID Outbreak at KBRHThe COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay Boundary regional Hospital has been contained to the psychiatric unit. Interior Health also said two patients have the virus and others who could have been exposed have been tested and isolated.
-
Truck Driver Sentenced In Fruitvale Fatal AccidentMyles Parsons received a three year prison term and five year driving prohibition for dangerous driving causing death. The incident on Highway 3-B in 2016 claimed the life of Michael McIsaac.
-
Nelson Cares Society E-Bike RaffleUntil September 30th
-
RCMP Investiating Child Death Near CrestonRCMP still want to hear from witnesses after the death of a child in the Creston area. Police said a child in distress was reported to RCMP who responded with paramedics to a campground east of Creston on August 30th. The child died in Calgary Children's hospital three days later.
-
Trail and Grand Forks Set New Records for Weekly COVID-19 CasesTwo local health areas have never had more new weekly COVID-19 cases. 49 last week in Greater Trail was more than a third higher than the previous record, while Grand Forks totalled 39, almost double their previous record and more than two times higher than the previous week.