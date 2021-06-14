iHeartRadio
Independent Investigation Launched Into RCMP Traffic Stop in Castlegar

British Columbia's police watchdog reported a woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after she was pulled over in a traffic stop in Castlegar on Saturday.
 

The Independent Investigations Office says an officer ordered the woman who was riding an electric scooter to pull over late Saturday.


According to the Canadian Press, the office, which investigates all cases of serious injury or death involving the police, said in a statement that a check turned up an outstanding warrant for the woman's arrest.


The office said it has been told an ``interaction'' occurred as the RCMP officer attempted to take the woman into custody.


Police said the injury was reportedly self-inflicted.


The oversight agency is appealing for witnesses as it continues its investigation.

