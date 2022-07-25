Injured Man Rescued in ATV Incident Thankful for SAR

The most seriously injured member of a three-man party involved in the recent ATV crash near Ymir can't thank the Search and Rescue team enough for getting him to safety.

Kevin Kearney says they risked their own safety while professionally coordinating a massive multi-agency response in the darkness of the back country.

“To think that there’s that many people who are volunteers, that are able to mobilize that quickly, search and rescue in BC is a volunteer organization, but I’ll tell you, volunteer doesn’t mean amateur,” said Kearney.

“The men and women on that team are highly skilled, they do a fantastic job getting up there and you can’t discount the fact that they put themselves in harms way to come out and get people like me,” he added.

The operation to rescue the three men began after a series of incidents.

The lead ATV hit a rocky patch and became disabled, and the second machine tipped while trying to tow the first.

Kevin said all three were on their way out of the remote area on the third ATV which is a side-by-side vehicle when they got their biggest surprise.

“We had only just started travelling out, all together on this one machine and the winter run off and everything had basically undermined the track, we couldn’t tell and it (the ridge) went out beneath us,” Kevin explained.

The search and rescue volunteers from South Columbia, Nelson, Rossland and Castlegar were able to get two of the men to safety by about 2 a.m.

Kevin’s injuries prompted the decision to call in two rescue craft from Vancouver Island including a helicopter.

It arrived on site at about 6:15 a.m. and carried Kearney from a long line attached to the chopper to West Kootenay Regional Airport, where a plane completed the trip the Kelowna General Hospital.

Some of the 32-member team stayed with him for throughout the morning, including Dr. Nick Sparrow of the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association.

Kevin said he administered first aid with some pain killers to keep him comfortable while everyone waited for the helicopter.

Kearney feels Dr. Sparrow went far beyond the call of duty.

“Dr. Sparrow’s efforts are simply a reflection of his commitment to the most-noble reasons for becoming a doctor,” said Kevin who was thankful to report his injuries weren’t as severe as first feared.

He escaped the ordeal without any broken bones but a considerable amount of soft tissue damage and expects recovery to take several weeks.

Kevin said he plans to use that time to plan how to thank the rescue team and suggested he will now be a financial contributor to the cause, noting volunteers constantly need updated equipment and training.

“It’s kind of embarrassing that you don’t think of the help they need from us until you need help from them,” Kearny commented, pointing out even the most experienced back-country enthusiasts can get in trouble.

“We were well prepared, had all the right equipment, experienced riders, at least one of us were very familiar with the trail and sometimes that’s still not enough,” said Kevin.