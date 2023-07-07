Inquest Called into the Death of a 39-year-old Man in Castlegar
A Coroners inquest has been called into the 2015 death of a 39-year-old man in Castelgar.
Waylon Jesse Edey was shot by an RCMP officer along Hwy 3 on the Kinnaird Bridge.
Jason Tait testified he feared for his life when Edey's car came right at him after refusing to pull over during a suspected drunk driving stop.
Court heard that Tait passed Edey’s car when it didn’t stop after the flashing lights and siren were turned on.
Tait said he got out of the police cruiser which had been blocking one of the lanes on the bridge, when he thought Edey was going to ram it.
Tait told the Nelson jury he fired four shots at the windshield of the oncoming vehicle while running to prevent getting run over.
He was found not guilty of manslaughter.
The verdict came following five hours of deliberations after a six-week trial.
The trial took place in the fall of 2020, over five years after the incident.
The inquest at the Nelson Courthouse is scheduled to begin August 28th.
