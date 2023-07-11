Interior Health Concerned about Drug Overdoses in Kootenay-Boundary

The number of drug overdoses last month in the Kootenay-Boundary has sent up red flags at Interior Health.

Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Silvina Mema is also alarmed by the number of deaths from substances laced with fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

“In June there were five fatalities, unfortunately, linked to drug poisonings, illicit drug poisonings” said Mema, who feels that’s disproportionately high for the region.

“That’s not expected for a community where the population is not that large,” she added, noting that a specific type of user is at higher risk.

“Especially inhalation, people using the pipes or tin foil to smoke substances or inhale substances are at particular risk of drug poisoning, that’s what we are seeing in the mortality reports,” she explained.

Interior Health recently postponed plans to open a safe inhalation site at the Vernon St clubhouse in Nelson because of concerns from area residents. City officials also said there were zoning issues with the plan.

The IHA’s Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer has also warned anyone using street drugs to be extra cautious.

“Don’t use alone,” she stressed, and advised taking small amounts at a time.

“Start slow with a substance that is unfamiliar to them from a new dealer, or a new source they may be acquiring the substance from,” Mema stated.

There were no drug overdose deaths in the Kootenay-Boundary in Apr and two in May.

A record 30 Kootenay-Boundary residents died from illicit drug overdoses in 2022 and there have been 18 fatalities so far this year.