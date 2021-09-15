Interior Health Confirms COVID Outbreak at KBRH

Interior Health confirmed the COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital, stating two patients in the psychiatric unit tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

I-H-A officials also told Bounce News others who were potentially exposed have been tested and isolated, adding no other areas of the hospital have been affected.

It is the first outbreak at the facility designated for COVID-19 response in the West Kootenay and Boundary regions.

Interior Health maintained the outbreak at Rose Wood Village long-term care home in Trail has been contained to two residents, while one resident and three staff members have tested positive at Hardy View Lodge long-term care home in Grand Forks.

Two residents died at Nelson’s Jubilee Manor earlier this summer before that outbreak was declared over by Interior Health.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control will be releasing last week’s statistics relating to the number of new cases in local health areas throughout the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley by Wed. evening.

According to the agency’s dashboard on Wed. morning, B-C’s Interior had 1,583 active cases, with 59 people in hospital because of COVID-19 and 42 cases were listed as critical.