Interior Restrictions Lifted; COVID Test Kits Available in Colville

There are no longer capacity restrictions for indoor events in BC's Interior.

Top Doctor Bonnie Henry made the announcement Tuesday, which also includes no limits for indoor family gatherings and outdoor event limits of 5-thousand.

Masks must still be worn for indoor events and everyone inside must be fully vaccinated.

While the numbers for gatherings at private homes and vacation residences are unrestricted, health officials urge small groups and spending time outside as much as possible.

The first omicron case in B-C has been found in a Nigerian traveller who tested positive in the Vancouver area. Henry said another 204 British Columbians who have been in areas where the variant has been found are in isolation and getting tested.

Meanwhile the Administrator of the Northeast Tri County Health District just across the border from the West-Kootenay-Boundary expects to soon confirm the omicron variant in their area.

Matt Schanz told Bounce News they are in a better position to deal with it with decreasing infection and increasing immunization rates over the past month.

“Since about the middle part of Oct. we’ve been on the downward trend (in new cases) and as we the of end Nov., we’re in a much, much better place than we were earlier in the fall,” said Schanz who added new cases spiked in Sept. because of the Delta variant.

Schanz also hopes the trend continues despite possible fallout from the U-S Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

“As we go through the holiday season, as perhaps we see omicron make its way into our area, we may see an increase (in infections), but hopefully it’s a very modest increase,” he said.

The district is now offering home COVID-19 rapid test kits at its Colville office and Schanz said it’s a chance to catch infections in their early stages.

“Test kits have an expiry that extends out to 2023 and just have that in the medicine cabinet, so just if the need arises, they wake up one morning and feel cruddy, you get results within ten minutes,” said Schanz who added there is considerable demand for the kits.

He also said the kits are often being used by schools through Stevens, Ferry and Pend O’reille counties, especially for students involved in sports and other extra curricular activities.

The Colville area had the most active cases over the past two weeks with 41.