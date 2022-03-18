J-L Crowe Grad Coming Back in Full Bloom

Another signal that 2022 is the year of the return to normal, or the new normal, is the return of a full set of celebrations for graduates at Trail’s J-L Crowe Secondary High School.

Helen Bobbitt of the Parent’s Committee said the recent announcement from the B-C Health Ministry that unlimited indoor capacity without vaccine passports are planned to start Apr. 8 was exactly what they were waiting for.

She said it achieves their goal of being fully inclusive.

“Now that we are able to do things indoors and bring everyone together with no P-H-O guidelines is all something we are breathing a big sigh of relief over, I think as a community too, I think it’s really important,” she said, and stated it's something the students have quietly anticipated.

"We have to give credit to the grads because they've watched for the last two years, two other classes having to be limited in what they had to do and what they pictured," she said.

Bobbitt pointed out a lack of outdoor options and a wedding scheduled grad weekend left them wondering what to do despite a good deal of planning.

“We started in Nov. of 2021 as a group of dedicated volunteers, a group of parents getting together and, you know, we are a little bit behind, but a lot of stuff is happening,” said Helen.

They have organized a Give-to-Grad campaign at three Trail restaurants, a $10,000 50/50 draw, online auction, golf tournament and will put together family grad baskets as fund raisers.

Bobbitt said costs have increased since the last full set of ceremonies in 2019.

“We look at the cost of the prom, we look at the cost of the dry grad and we look at anything related to that, photography, videography, all those kinds of things, COVID has certainly changed some prices,” she added.

The Dry Grad will be on Fri. June 24 after Convocation with a busy day planned for Sat.

The Grad Cavalcade with students riding in cars through downtown Trail is followed by a gathering at Gyro Park and the Prom.

Bobbitt said the students want to make the first unrestricted celebration in three years memorable for themselves and set the stage for future grad classes.

“It will hopefully give them a legacy to leave behind for the coming classes and our goal is to bring the community of Trail back into that as much and possible and bring everybody back into a celebration of youth, just going back to normal,” Bobbitt stated, adding it could contribute to a year of hope moving forward.

“Especially now that 2022 seems to be the year that everybody is trying to come back from so many things and everyone has been super supportive.”