J-L Crowe Runner to Take on Canada's Best

Jaxon Kuchar of Trail takes on the best young cross-country runners in the country this weekend at the Canadian Championships.

The B-C U-16 athlete of the year in 2019 qualified after a strong 5th place showing at high school provincials saying he adjusted his race strategy after an 8th place result at the B-C Cross-Country Championships.

“I had two races at the B-C Club championships where I ended up going a bit too fast at the start, so I didn’t have the greatest race, but I made up for that by having a strong race at high-school’s” said Jaxon.

Jaxon also feels the high school event will be a good preparation for an expected snow covered trail in Ottawa.

“B-C high-school’s ended up being a really muddy course, so I kind of got used to the difficult terrain and I think that’s going to help by just running here on the snow is going to help me towards running stronger in Ottawa,” said the 2019 Royal Canadian Legion national Steeplechase champion.

Kuchar feels he is peaking for Saturday’s race after following a specific training routine.

“I’ve been doing like a lot of kilometre-two kilometre repeats and just getting some easy mileage in as well to balance that out, as well as weight training and running a lot of kilometres every week,” said the J-L Crowe athlete who has a goal in the nation’s capital.

“One of my goals is to be in the top four for the B-C Team, because the top four runners end up scoring points and you want your team to have the least amount of points as possible."

The winner scores one point for their team with subsequent runners scoring points based on their finishes. The team with the fewest points takes top spot.

Jaxon flew out with his team mates to Ottawa on Thursday and can't wait for the starting pistol to be fired.

“It feels really awesome to be able to go to Ottawa and compete against the best in the country,” he said.