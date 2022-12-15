Jake Lucchini Fulfills Life-Long Dream to Play in the NHL

Jake Lucchini fulfilled a life-long dream Wed. night when he stepped on the ice for his first shift in the NHL.

The Trail native donned jersey #36 for the Ottawa Senators and registered a shot on goal in his NHL debut.

The former Smoke Eater told the Ottawa media after the morning skate prior to game against the Montreal Canadiens, it was a surreal feeling when he arrived in the nation’s capital.

“It didn’t really hit me until I drove into Ottawa,” Jake said.

“I was just kind of passing though around the rink and just realized, you’re really here, that’s when I really got excited and just dreamed about this my entire life,” he added.

Lucchini was at home in Belleville when he got the call to report to the Senators who have some injuries at forward.

It was a long road to the NHL for Lucchini.

He had a four year NCAA career at Michigan Tech University and his pro career started in 2018-19 with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League.

Lucchini was traded to the Montreal Canadiens organization during his second season with Pittsburgh’s top farm team.

He moved from the Laval Rocket to the Belleville Senators after signing as a free agent just before the 2021-22 campaign.

Lucchini blossomed with the top farm team of the Ottawa Senators last season, leading the team in points with 51, including a career high 20 goals.

That earned the former star of the Smoke Eaters a two-way contract, meaning he could be called up to Ottawa.

Lucchini figures a strong season on the ice also prepared him mentally.

“Last year I really learned a lot about myself, because I was only on an American League contract, I wanted to just gain confidence, I knew I was going to be in Belleville all year so I think that kind of humbled me a little bit and made me work harder to ultimately achieve this goal,” Jake explained.

The Trail product said playing his first NHL game against an original six team with a storied history made the event even more special.

“It’s cool,” he said.

“It’s something I’ve obviously watched throughout my life and it’s super cool to play my first game against the Canadiens,” added Lucchini, who said he always believed he could experience life in the NHL one day.

“I always thought this opportunity would present itself at some time,” said Jake.

“I’m 27, so I’m a little bit older, I like to think I’ve been through a lot and learned a lot and I think, right now I’m in a good spot to succeed and just put my best foot forward.”