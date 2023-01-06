Jake Lucchini Reflects on NHL Experience

Jake Lucchini is used to taking the long road to his goals in hockey.

The Trail native said that includes his three-year stint with the Trail Smoke Eaters and four-year NCAA career at Michigan Tech University.

The professional road to the NHL was filled with curves and some pot holes.

After spending a season and a half with Pittsburgh’s AHL team, he was traded to Montreal's AHL team, the Laval Rocket where he got off to a fast start, but then toiled through the pandemic problems that affected the 2020-21 campaign.

Lucchini was in pro-hockey limbo until signing an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators, where he had a break out season putting up a team high 20 goals and 51 points.

That led to a two-way NHL-AHL contract with the Ottawa Senators organization and the big club came a calling when the injury bug hit their lineup.

Jake told Bounce News the anticipation built until taking the ice the next evening at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

“Going out for warmup and, you know, getting that rookie lap was something I’ll never forget, it was very-very cool,” he said, and that made for a smoother transition to the first shift in the game.

“For me, I’ve been doing it my whole life, so I have confidence in that, but it was an unbelievable experience,” Jake added, as he said once the game started, he could focus.

The first NHL goal scored by the 27-year-old turned out to be the winner in Ottawa’s 3-1 victory over Buffalo. It also came on the power play and Jake saw that as a vote of confidence in addition to giving the specialty team a new look.

Lucchini said scoring what was likely his last “first goal” became even more special knowing his mum was in the crowd.

“Having someone there to share the moment with was unbelievable and I know she was very happy to be able to see it (in person), for sure,” Jake commented.

Lucchini said he is adjusting to level of play in the world’s best league.

“The first couple (of games), you know, very nervous, you’re not really knowing what to expect, but the more I’ve been able to play, the more comfortable I’ve been, I continue to just kind of grow and try to be as confident as I can,” Lucchini explained, adding that he has had some star struck moments.

“Going up to a face-off and I was looking to my right, Ovechkin was right there and I’m like, wow, this is really cool." Jake called the moment an eye opener.

The Trail hockey product said time reflecting on living life-long dreams of playing and scoring in the NHL are over. He feels the hard work is just beginning.

“A lot of people have told me the easy part is getting there, the hard part is to stay,” he said.

“I want to control what I can control and just continue to work hard and try to play the best I can and ultimately make it hard to send me back down,” Lucchini stated, and he said the heart-felt well-wishes from home have been amazing.

“I’ve had so many people reach out and say congratulations and some people I haven’t talked to in quite some time.”

“It’s really special to me, it’s humbling, it’s one of those things that gets me excited.”