Judah Makway Makes Good First Impression as a Smoke Eater

Rookie Judah Makway has made a solid first impression in his first few games as a Trail Smoke Eater.

The 18-year-old has impressed with his work ethic and physicality, including a big hit during the home opener against the Cranbrook Bucks.

The forward who has made the step up from the Beaver Valley Nitehawks of the KIJHL told Bounce News advancing to the BCHL has meant some big challenges.

“It’s a lot faster, you have to make plays a lot quicker and you have to be sharper in all the details,” he said.

Makway also said being the “local kid” in the lineup brings some additional pressure, but also additional support.

“Everyone wants to play for their home town team, it was awesome here with our first, home opener, with friends and family (in the stands),” Judah said.

Makway was signed by the Smoke Eaters over the summer after posting 13 goals and 20 assists in 33 regular season games last season with the Nitehawks and hopes to make contributions in every facet of the game, developing into a "200 foot" player.

“I think I just want to contribute to the team every day and hope points and goals come with that,” the rookie stated.

The Smoke Eaters hope to bounce back from a doubleheader sweep by the Bucks and head into a four game home stand Fri. Oct. 7 against the Wenatchee Wild.

Makway said recovering from adversity is part of the team building process.

“You have to fail to learn and get better,” he said.

“We had some good talks in the (dressing) room this week, we’ll get better every weekend and we are starting to jell together,” Judah said predicting continued improvement.

“I think we will be getting better every game as the season wears on,” he added.

The Smoke Eaters were 1-3 after the first two weeks of the 2022-23 season.

They also host West Kelowna Sat. Oct 8 with both games at Cominco Arena getting underway at 7 p.m.