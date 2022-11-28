Judge Finds Former Creston Man Guilty of Manslaughter
It's a guilty verdict in the killing of Katherine McAdam.
Nathaniel Jessup has been convicted of manslaughter and an indignity to human remains in the 2015 death of the 58 year old Creston woman.
Her remains were discovered in Erickson 12 days after she was last seen alive.
Jessup, who was described as a casual acquaintance of McAdam’s, wasn't charged until four years later.
The former Creston man was taken into custody on another matter just days after the killing of the Creston woman and was found not guilty of second degree murder in the death of his Kamloops prison cellmate in 2014.
He was tried by judge alone in Kamloops and Cranbrook on charges of second degree murder and an indignity to human remains.
Jessup returns to court January 23rd.
