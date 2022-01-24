Katrine Conroy Continues to Recover from December Assault

The M-L-A for Kootenay- West continues to recover physically from an early December assault in Victoria.

Katrine Conroy told Bounce News healing from several serious injuries has taken a great deal of time.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever had a concussion or a broken nose but they’re somewhat painful and it did take some time to recover from them, I’ve had some dental surgery, I’m getting there, I’m slowly getting back to work,” said the Forests Minister who is putting in about seven-hour work days from home.

Conroy said the mental recovery has been tricky because she doesn’t remember much about the attack.

“I’ve been told by people that have been dealing with people like me for years, your know, doctors and the medical profession, police that I’ve dealt with, said I might never remember and just trying to come to grips with that, it’s a tough one,” said Conroy.

The long-time provincial representative stated the support she’s received since the incident in early December has make the recovery process easier to take.

“It was overwhelming and really quite heartening and made me feel a lot better, I felt bad because I couldn’t answer everybody,” said Katrine.

“People reached out and sent messages and sent flowers and a lot of soup to tide me over,” Katrine said laughingly.

Conroy indicated Victoria Police told her they don’t think the incident was politically motivated, but she said there have been many nasty emails, social media posts and phone calls, most of which related to the B-C government’s mask mandate for COVID-19.

The M-L-A hasn’t returned to the provincial capital since the attack near the B-C Legislature, which happened while she was walking to her apartment at the end of a work day.