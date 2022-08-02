iHeartRadio
KBRFR Rescued Man Who Jumped off Trail's River Wall

rope rescue

A crew of eight Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire fighters had to conduct a hydraulic rope rescue on a man who jumped off Trail's river wall along the Esplanade.

The Fire and Rescue Service said after the man was pulled up from the rocky bank, he was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital Sun. afternoon with serious injuries.

