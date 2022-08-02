KBRFR Rescued Man Who Jumped off Trail's River Wall
A crew of eight Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire fighters had to conduct a hydraulic rope rescue on a man who jumped off Trail's river wall along the Esplanade.
The Fire and Rescue Service said after the man was pulled up from the rocky bank, he was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital Sun. afternoon with serious injuries.
Christina Laker Secures Silver for Canada at Commonwealth GamesChristina Lake's James Dergousoff recorded 1:00:57 of Canada's 3:43:98 total time and shared the stage today to receive his Silver Medal.
Nelson Council Receives Presentation on Shoreline Housing ProposalPhase-One includes 24 townhouses, four garden home units and 96 parking spaces. Roughly 80 additional units are proposed in Phase-Two's split-Condominium.
Nelson City Police Make Drug Bust during Stop-CheckNelson City Police scooped about 32-thousand dollars worth of drugs and a thousand dollars cash during Counter Attack Road Check. Police said both the driver and passenger were wanted on warrants and a search of the driver netted 92 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of meth and 13 grams of cocaine.
Update-Briggs Creek Wildfire Puts 14 Properties on Evacuation AlertResidents of 14 properties on Kaslo Creek South Fork Road are on evacuation alert because of the Briggs Creek Wildfire. The lightning caused blaze spotted Mon. has grown to 1,500 hectares.
RDCK to Review Kootenay Lake Environmental Development Permit AreasWork to review Environmental Development Permit Areas is also raising a reminder for anyone out there with questions on shoreline properties.
Castlegar CAO Awarded Certificates in Local GovernmentThe Chief Administrative Officer has held various titles during his over 18-year tenure, including Engineering Technician and Director of Transportation and Civic Works.
Castlegar Council Briefed on Happipad Housing InitiativeHappipad links hosts and renters and covers everything from background checks, monthly check-ins and meetings, to contracts, revenue share options, cost plans and more.
Teck Reports Second Quarter Financial Loss at Trail Operation.The Teck Trail Operation lost 7-million dollars in the second quarter, but that's still a 17-million dollar improvement from 2021. The operation is also showing a 7-million dollar profit for the first six months of this year.
Boundary Swimmer Represents Canada at Commonwealth Games, plus MuralDergousoff represents Canada at England's Commonwealth Games starting today, July 28th, and hopes to reach the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. A recently completed mural captures a moment from the trial heats in-which Dergousoff qualified for the World Championships.