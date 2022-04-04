KBRFS and RCMP Investigating Suspicious Wildfires

Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire fighters suspect two Sunday afternoon wildfires in Trail's Devito Dr.-Bear Creek Rd. area were started deliberately.

They happened about two hours apart with the biggest about 600-by-150 ft. The other measured about 100-by-100 ft.

KBRFR officials said the first call came in at about 3:15 p.m.

The crew of 22 from Trail, Genelle and Warfield spent about 4 1/2 hours getting the blazes under control.

The fire service and RCMP are investigating.