KBRFS and RCMP Investigating Suspicious Wildfires
Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire fighters suspect two Sunday afternoon wildfires in Trail's Devito Dr.-Bear Creek Rd. area were started deliberately.
They happened about two hours apart with the biggest about 600-by-150 ft. The other measured about 100-by-100 ft.
KBRFR officials said the first call came in at about 3:15 p.m.
The crew of 22 from Trail, Genelle and Warfield spent about 4 1/2 hours getting the blazes under control.
The fire service and RCMP are investigating.
-
South Okanagan-West Kootenay M-P calls for Low Alcohol Drink EquityA Private Members Bill from the by M-P for South-Okanagan West-Kootenay is meant to treat all low alcoholic drinks equally. Richard Cannings tabled the legislation after learning the excise tax on .5 percent alcohol beer doesn't apply to comparable wines and spirits.
-
BC Housing Purchases North Shore Inn, Regional Grants, moreThe Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is receiving $190,000 to create a Lower Columbia Long-Term Economic Recovery Plan.
-
Lower Kootenay Band Chief Comments on Papal ApologyThe Chief of the Lower Kootenay Band said the apology isn't good enough. Jason Louie feels all churches involved need to be held accountable for what amounts to homicide and attempted genocide and said the RCMP should be investigating residential school grave sites.
-
CBT Funds Regional Climate Resiliency ProjectsThe biggest grant is worth $455,000 for a West Kootenay bear-safe rural organics collection service.
-
The Trail Smoke Eaters Feel Battle Tested for the Post SeasonSmoke Eaters Coach and GM Tim Fragle told his players they are battle tested after enduring injuries, suspensions and a long losing streak heading into the playoff opener in Penticton.
-
Grand Forks Councillor Issues Update on BRH In-Patient ClosureThe City has since met with MLA Roly Russell and the Hospital's Chief of Staff. Discussions cite housing as one staffing challenge and local training at Grand Forks’ Selkirk College as one potential opportunity to improve.
-
Kootenay Lake School District Sets Aside Staff Vaccination DecisionThe board for School District 8 has decided not to enforce its vaccination mandate order. Staff and contractors were given until Apr. 11 to disclose their COVID vaccination status or face the possibility of being put on unpaid leave.
-
Nelson Council Hears Presentation on State of Forestry IndustryPresenters explain they're continuously working to utilize all brush fibres. They also support the Forest Enhancement Society of BC and are working with government to pursue economically sound opportunities to further progress.
-
Fire Crew Responds to Industrial Fire Near Trail AirportKootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters had the Monday fire under control quickly at K-C Recycling, containing it to a processor of electronics equipment. They continue to investigate the cause.