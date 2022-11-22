KBRFS Battled Building Blaze in the Gulch

Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters are investigating a house fire in the gulch.

Officials said the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived late Mon. afternoon and stated the crew of 23 put it out quickly.

They cleared the area by about 6 p.m.

The personnel from Trail and Warfield prevented the flames from spreading to other nearby homes and buildings, with no injuries to residents or fire fighters.

KBRFR is grateful for the help its crew received from the RCMP, paramedics and YRB who all remained on the scene during the fire fight.