KBRFS Battled Building Blaze in the Gulch
Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters are investigating a house fire in the gulch.
Officials said the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived late Mon. afternoon and stated the crew of 23 put it out quickly.
They cleared the area by about 6 p.m.
The personnel from Trail and Warfield prevented the flames from spreading to other nearby homes and buildings, with no injuries to residents or fire fighters.
KBRFR is grateful for the help its crew received from the RCMP, paramedics and YRB who all remained on the scene during the fire fight.
-
Former Trail Mayoralty Candidate Found Guilty of FraudA Trail man who made an unsuccessful bid for Mayor has been convicted of fraud. The BC Prosecution service reported that Casey LeMoel was found guilty of one count of receiving government benefits he wasn't entitled to.
-
Sleeping Man Results in Drug and Weapons SeizureTrail RCMP said they found a loaded shotgun, a replica handgun, ammunition, knives, body armour, about 7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug equipment during a mid-afternoon search of a vehicle.
-
Sanctuary Pre-teen Centre FundraiserUntil December 15th 2022
-
Rotary Christmas Carol ConcertDecember 7th
-
Grand Forks RCMP Speaks to Impaired Driving, Deer and Arrow, moreThe latest report, spanning November 16th through 19th, includes the early morning discovery of a deer shot with an arrow in the 7600-block of 7th Street last Wednesday.
-
Winterfest in CastlegarDecember 3 & 4 2022
-
Interior Health, RDKB Address Boundary Hospital ER Closure ConcernsAn Interior Health representative says there has been great work keeping staffing stable enough to support the ER so far, but it's hard finding new, talented and interested team members.
-
RDKB Temporarily Suspends BV Arena EmployeeThe Beaver Valley Arena employee who could be charged with Voyeurism has been temporarily suspended by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary. A 21-year-old Trail man was arrested Wed. after a cell phone was found in the girls change room.
-
COVID-19 Outbreak over at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.Interior Health declared the outbreak on Nov.9 stating seven patients on the third-floor medical unit were infected with the virus. According to the I-H-A there were no additional cases and no deaths.