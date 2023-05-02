KBRFS fight major house fire in Rossland
A home in Rossland has sustained significant damage in an early morning fire.
Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters say the house was fully engulfed by flames when they arrived just after 6 a.m. Tues. and they prevented the fire from spreading to other structures around the house on Monte Christo St.
The crew of 18 had the blaze under control in less than two hours.
KBRFS officials say everyone inside the house got out safely with no injuries to the occupants or fire fighters.
Fire officials are investigating the cause.
-
RDKB Issues Evacuation Alerts, RDCK on Flood WatchThe Evacuation Alerts are for South Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks, Area D.
-
The Salvation Army Fashion ShowMay 26, 2023
-
Move to Cure ALSJune 4, 2023
-
Grand Forks Mayor Speaks to Flood Preparation EffortsMayor Everett Baker says the City got the green light Monday night to action additional flood defenses.
-
Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year a Musician for the AgesI'll keep playing music for seniors until I can't anymore. That's the vow of Peter Makortoff, this year's Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year who will be presented with the award on May 9.
-
Three Vallican Properties Evacuated After a LandslideThree properties on Little Slocan South Road in Vallican have been evacuated because of a landslide. RDCK officials say a geotechnical assessment via helicopter this morning will give them better idea of the situation, but until further notice the road remains closed in both directions.
-
Boundary on Flood Watch, EOC Activated to Level 3The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has activated the Regional Emergency Operations Centre to level three to assist and collaborate with Grand Forks, Greenwood and Midway.
-
Man Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 3-BRCMP say a 53-year-old Christina Lake man was taken to hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision Mon. night in Salmo. The 46-year-old Salmo woman driving the other vehicle wasn't hurt.
-
Preparation Encouraged amid Rising Water in Boundary, Kootenay LakeThe warm temperatures and the chance of heavy rain this week means water levels are expected to rise.