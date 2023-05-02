KBRFS fight major house fire in Rossland

A home in Rossland has sustained significant damage in an early morning fire.

Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters say the house was fully engulfed by flames when they arrived just after 6 a.m. Tues. and they prevented the fire from spreading to other structures around the house on Monte Christo St.

The crew of 18 had the blaze under control in less than two hours.

KBRFS officials say everyone inside the house got out safely with no injuries to the occupants or fire fighters.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.