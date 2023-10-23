KBRFSR Fights Fire at Atco Lumber in Fruitvale
Kootenay Boundary Regional fire fighters say there are no injuries after a small explosion and fire Saturday morning at Atco Lumber in Fruitvale.
The fire was contained by the sprinkler system to the compressor room of the log debarker building.
The crew of 15 from Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale got the call at about 10 a.m. when smoke was spotted coming out of the building.
Officials say they arrived about 15 minutes later and had the situation under control by 10:45 a.m.
The blaze was put it out and fire fighters remained on the scene to overhaul the area and begin their investigation.
