Keep The Trail Homeless Shelter Open

The future of the current 18-bed homeless shelter in downtown Trail continues to hang in the balance.

City Council will vote on a temporary three-year permit for the facility on Mon. Sept. 26.

The Co-Chair of the Trail Community Action Team Diana Daghofer is urging everyone who favours keeping the facility open to make their wishes known to city councillors.

“Residents of Trail who feel we need to support people who are vulnerable, people who are disadvantaged, let council know that and let them know closing the shelter is not the right solution,” she said, also stating deciding not to extend the permit beyond the expiration date of Sept. 30. would help no one.

“I can’t see how that would improve conditions, you would have everyone on the street overnight, it would be far worse than it is now” Daghofer added.

Shelter operators said it supports an average of 37 people each day with food, shelter and bathroom facilities and maintained all but one person getting help are from the Greater Trail/Castlegar area.

Daghofer said although opinions differ throughout the community regarding the need for the shelter, she felt everyone agrees the current situation is awful.

“I’m a little bit surprised with the vitriol in some cases, because we all want the same thing, we want a better situation,” she said, adding that the current facility wasn’t meant to be a multi-faceted operation.

“Shelters provide a safe bed and a clean place, a bathroom for people to use, it was never designed to be a mental health or a substance use treatment facility,” Daghofer stated.

The Action Team Co-Chair stressed that citizens need to work together.

“We don’t need to be fighting each other, we all want the same thing and will go much further if we all work together,” according to Daghofer, who added the goal is permanent housing that will address the needs of the homeless in Trail and area.

“We need to work together to lobby the provincial government to give us the supportive housing services we need and deserve in our community.”

City Council heard from those for and against the idea of extending the permit in a three-hour meeting last month.

Councillors decided to wait for a legal opinion before voting on the BC Housing plan to extend the shelter’s temporary permit for another three years while work continues toward finding or constructing a permanent building.

Councillors wanted to know if it was legal to reverse a decision to extend the permit if conditions laid out in the permit weren’t being honoured.