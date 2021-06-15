KIJHL Season Set for 2021-2022

The KIJHL’s 2021-2022 regular season is set to begin Fri. Oct.1.

The 20 teams will play 42-game schedules, including eight game season series' against division opponents and two games each against conference opponents in the other divisions.

The Teck Cup Championship playoffs involving the 16 teams advancing from the regular season, will begin Tues. Feb. 22.

The league has added four new awards for next season including Scholastic and Community players of the year.

KIJHL Director of Health and former Trail Smoke Eaters trainer Cory Cameron will oversee improved measures to manage injuries including concussions.