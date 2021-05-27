Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley COVID Case Counts Curtailing

The local COVID-19 infection rate continues to drop.

The Creston Valley had two new cases between May 16 and 22, with one each in Trail, Nelson, Grand Forks and the Kettle Valley, while none were reported in Castlegar, Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake.

The Nelson area has seen the most significant drop in the past few weeks after recording a high of 20 new infections between Apr. 11 and Apr. 17.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control reported a record high of 13 new infections throughout Greater Trail during the previous week in early Apr.

The Creston Valley, Grand Forks and Castlegar areas have consistently reported single-digit weekly increases during the pandemic’s third wave, but Castlegar did have an unsually high six new cases from May 9-15.

Wednesday’s update from provincial authorities indicated B-C’s new daily infection rate hit a seven-month low with 250, but there were another 40 throughout the Interior.

However, active cases and coronavirus hospitalizations in the region are decreasing.

South of the border, Colville has had 20 active cases in the past two weeks while Republic, about a half-hour drive from Grand Forks had 19.