Kootenay-Boundary Getting an Avalanche-a-day

A forecaster with the Canadian Avalanche Centre said the Kootenay-Boundary is experiencing daily avalanches as the alpine danger rating remains considerable.

Ryan Bueller pointed out that part of the problem is between 40-and-70 cm of new snow throughout the region.

“This new snow has created a storm slab problem,” said Bueller.

“We expect today and over the next few days is that storm snow is going to be very reactive to human triggering,” he said adding the snow is sitting on top of already weakened areas.

“That rain event we had in early December, where it rained to almost mountain top, created a really weak layer that’s still giving us problems five weeks later,” according to Bueller.

The avalanche forecaster for Whitewater Ski Resort said anyone buried in the New Year’s Eve avalanche in the Whales Back area wouldn’t have survived.

Dave Michael’s report posted on the resort’s website said the avalanche was huge.

“It propagated 500 metres across the slope and ran for 1,300 metres,” he said adding it caused considerable damage.

“It took out timber that was 30 years old, down to the valley bottom and dusting the Whitewater Road,” Michael said.

Nelson Search and Rescue volunteers got seven people trapped by the avalanche to safety. The Whitewater Ski Patrol earlier reported none were buried and there were no injuries. Michael said they were fortunate and stated backcountry activities are very risky.

“It’s like Russian roulette, we saw the tracks stacking up, stacking up, stacking up and it just had to be that sweet spot and it got triggered and we got very, very lucky no one was hurt,” said the ski patrol member.

Later that day, Nelson volunteers helped Castlegar Search and rescue retrieve six people from an avalanche below Lightning Strike Ridge near the Kootenay Pass. Paramedics took one person to hospital with a knee injury.

Michael stressed it’s dangerous in the Kootenay-Boundary backcountry, noting two people suffered serious injuries in an avalanche Dec. 27 near the spot of the Whitewater area slide on New Year's Day.

“Use caution, do not enter slopes that have thin rocky start zones,” he warned.

“It is weak and again when it is going (sliding) it is going very, very big,” said Michael.

Bueller added there has been another element of surprise.

“We’re seeing one avalanche a day kind of trend in sporadic places that’s catching people by surprise, these are most problematic around tree line,” said the Canadian Avalanche Centre forecaster who added it's possible for small sides higher up mountains to become large and dangerous avalanches as they move down mountainsides.

He said anyone heading into the backcountry should stick to low angle slopes with a final piece of advise.

“Get the training, get the gear, get the foreast.”