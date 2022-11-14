Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital Overcrowded

Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail has been dealing with severe overcrowding.

According to Interior Health, KBRH Executive Director of Clinical Operations Lannon de Best attributes the facility being at 150% capacity at times last week to slips and falls on newly formed snow and ice, as well as an increase in respiratory illnesses.

They declined a request from Bounce News for an interview.

The facility is also experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

IHA officials confirmed that seven patients were infected the day after the outbreak was declared on Nov. 9.