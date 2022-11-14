Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital Overcrowded
Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail has been dealing with severe overcrowding.
According to Interior Health, KBRH Executive Director of Clinical Operations Lannon de Best attributes the facility being at 150% capacity at times last week to slips and falls on newly formed snow and ice, as well as an increase in respiratory illnesses.
They declined a request from Bounce News for an interview.
The facility is also experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
IHA officials confirmed that seven patients were infected the day after the outbreak was declared on Nov. 9.
-
Weather Forecaster Speaks to November Snow, October Climate ReportLooking at last month’s climate report, it was a slightly warmer than average October with a 10.6 degree mean monthly temperature, up from the normal 8 degrees.
-
Man Awaiting Sentencing for Drug Trafficking Arrested AgainA 38-year-old man awaiting sentencing on two drug convictions is back in custody after a raid on 5th Ave. in Castlegar. RCMP said Andrew Cancela was arrested after the seizure of over a kilo of suspected cocaine and over a half kilo of suspected amphetamines and magic mushrooms.
-
Light Up - Kootenay Lake Hospital FoundationDecember 2nd 2022
-
Grand Forks Council Holds Inaugural MeetingNew members Rod Zielinski, David Mark and Deborah Lefleur were sworn-in to City Council, alongside incumbents Zak Stoodley, Neil Krog and Christine Thompson.
-
-
Castlegar Man Wins $1,000,000A new millionaire in Castlegar is buying his dream car. Chad Madrigga said the 1998 Dodge Viper and a family trip across Canada are along his plans. He bought the $1,000,000 lotto max ticket at the Genelle General Store.
-
Santa Claus Parade - TrailDecember 10 2022
-
Nelson City Council Holds Inaugural MeetingNew members to Nelson City Council this term are Kate Tait, Jesse Pineiro and Leslie Payne, joined by incumbents Rik Logtenberg, Keith Page and Jesse Woodward.
-
Trail City Councillors Investigate Homeless SituationNick Cashol and Bev Benson took trips through the downtown alleys to speak with the city's most vulnerable to find out why they ended up on the street and how to deal with the issues that got them there.