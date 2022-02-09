Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital Remains Near or Beyond Capacity
Interior Health maintains anyone needing emergency treatment at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital will be looked after.
In an email to Bounce News, I-H-A officials stated the facility has been at near-to-beyond 100% capacity in recent weeks, including COVID care.
The email added that includes patients who have been admitted with virus related illnesses or for other reasons and later tested positive for COVID.
The Interior Health statement also indicated it is common practice for bed use to be adjusted in an effort to ensure all patients get the appropriate care, including those infected with COVID-19.
Interior Health has a bigger issue.
Officials said about 3,500 staff were off sick during the last week those statistics were recorded, including workers at KBRH.
B-C Centre for Disease Control figures over a three-week period ending Jan. 29 indicated there were 1,239 new cases of COVID-19 in the West Kootenay-Boundary.
However, many people suspecting they have the virus haven’t been able to get tested and the sheer volume of Omicron variant infections which exceeded testing capacity, had health officials admitting the actual numbers were much higher.
