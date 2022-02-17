Kootenay COVID Cases Curtailing; Outbreak Over at Poplar Ridge

New positive tests for COVID-19 in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley were down by about 25% during the week of Feb. 6-12 with a total of 297.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control figures for that period listed 99 new cases in the Nelson area and 84 in Greater Trail, both are decreases of about 25%.

The report for last week also listed 54 new cases in Castlegar, 34 in the Creston Valley and 14 in Grand Forks. They too represented noticeable drops from the week before.

Positive tests in the Kettle Valley west of Grand Forks fell from 11-to-2, while there was one fewer case last week in the Arrow Lakes which recorded two.

The biggest increase came in the Kootenay Lake area.

After having three positive tests from Jan. 30 to Feb 5, there were eight from Feb. 6-to-12.

Health officials have stated since many people who suspect they have the virus can’t get tested, the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher.

Meanwhile Interior Health has declared the outbreak over at Poplar Ridge.

Officials said there were two deaths connected to the 33 infections among the residents and six among staff in the long-term care facility at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.

I-H-A said the outbreak is still active at Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar.

Officials said 35 residents and five staff have been infected and one death is connected to the outbreak.