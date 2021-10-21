Kootenay COVID Count Decreasing; IHA to decide on New Capacity Rules

The Kootenay COVID-19 case count continues a downward trend.

B-C Centre for Disease Control figures for the week ending Oct. 16 indicated double-digit drops in three local health areas.

Greater Trail recorded 16 new positive tests, a decrease of 20 from the week before.

Creston Valley cases were down by 24 for a total of 6, while Castlegar had 7, a decrease of 14 from the week ending Oct. 9.

New cases in the Nelson area were up by three for a total of 10, while the Grand Forks area had five additional new infections for a total of 10.

Kootenay Lake had four new cases from Oct. 10-16, with just one in the Kettle Valley just west of Grand Forks, while the Arrow Lakes went case free.

Meanwhile all Kootenay indoor venue operators, sports teams and entertainment businesses are awaiting word from Interior Health on a possible elimination of capacity limits for events like hockey games, movies and concerts.

The Interior was excluded from the Provincial Health Office’s relaxation of those rules throughout most of B-C announced earlier this week.

The province opened those events to anyone who is fully vaccinated as of Oct. 25.

However, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stated the Interior remained under restrictions announced in mid-Sept, and was not part of the new plan.

In addition to allowing full capacity at indoor venues, Henry said restaurant and pub patrons would be able to move around freely.

Masks remain mandatory in all indoor situations with proof of full vaccination and personal identification needed for admission.

An email from an Interior Health official on Tues. stated the health authority would clarify its situation on Fri.