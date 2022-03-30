Kootenay Lake School District Sets Aside Staff Vaccination Decision
Staff and contractors who work for School District 8 will not have to disclose their vaccination status.
The Kootenay Lake School board decided at its Mar. 28 meeting to remove the Apr. 11 deadline after it was extended a month.
The board's original decided any district worker who didn’t disclose their vaccination status by Mar. 11 would be subject to rapid testing with the possibility of being put on unpaid leave.
In a District 8 News Release Board Chair Lenora Trenaman indicated the board's most recent decision gives the district flexibility.
“This decision allows our board more time to consider evolving COVID-19 data and changes to public health directives expected in the coming days and weeks,” she said.
Superintendent Trish Smillie suggested it will be business as usual.
“Our staff and contractors will continue to work together every day to ensure our students thrive, and our families and school communities are healthy and supported,” said Smillie.
District officials said the policy could be brought back or dropped entirely depending on what the future brings regarding COVID-19.
The Kootenay-Columbia School Board decided against implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for staff after studying the issue for several months.
