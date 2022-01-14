Kootenay Real Estate Booms Again in 2021

The Kootenays are no long the undiscovered gem of B-C.

That’s the opinion of the President of the Kootenay Association of Realtors after looking back at 2021 in the local real estate market, which was a record setter.

Bruce Seitz attributed record unit sales of close to 4,000 in part to an exodus of buyers from the Lower Mainland, who are now more plentiful than house hunters from the province next door.

“The one trend that I saw here, is that Alberta has declined and more (buyers are from) the Vancouver area,” said Seitz.

Seitz stated homes with three bedrooms and around 2,000 sq. ft. were the most popular among Kootenay purchasers who came from demographics ranging from first-time buyers, to retirees.

The 2,527 homes sold in the East Kootenay represented an increase of 16.2% from 2020, while the 1.452 units in the West Kootenay marked a 9% increase.

Seitz said this was achieved in another year that demand greatly exceeded supply and added he believes sales this year would really take off, if there was more to sell.

“Ultimately we just have such low inventory, if we do get a rash of new listings here, then that will be a clear indicator I think that the market will continue to trend upwards,” said the regional realty association president who suggested this was a factor in 2022 assessments across the Kootenay’s rising about 30%.

The average sale price in the East Kootenay jumped 25.5% to just over $490,000 and the average West Kootenay price of around $428,000 was 12.7% higher than 2020.

The region-wide average sale price of about $510,000 in Dec. was an all-time record, indicating to Seitz the Kootenay Real Estate market will remain strong in 2022.

“What I see for the Kootenays is still a strong year in real estate,” said Seitz who added the trends of 2021 are likely to continue.

“I don’t think we are going to see people start desiring to move back to Vancouver, we’re going to see people continuing to move out here,” he said.