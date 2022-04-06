Kootenay Real Estate President Critical of Provincial Plan

The President of the Kootenay Association of Realtors said there are potential pitfalls in provincial plans to give buyers time to back out of purchase offers.

Bruce Seitz explained the B-C plan to allow offers to be pulled during a “cooling off” period isn’t the best way to give buyers protection in hot real estate markets across the province.

“It’s not that realtors are against consumer protection measures, but the period should be a pre-offer period rather than a cooling off period post-sale to mitigate potential negative impacts,” said Seitz, who stated the proposal could make finding the right home tougher for buyers as demand continues to exceed supply.

Seitz stated speculators could use the new rules to play the system.

“Making multiple offers on multiple homes, which in turn ties up, let’s say three or four homes in a market and five days later this buyer can rescind three of the offers and go with the one they like,” he said.

The local realty association president added that investors could afford to pay the financial penalties associated with pulling an offer.

Provincial officials were worried about the many home buyers caught in the multiple-offer maze.

B-C authorities said the concern is based on buyers worried about losing homes they like feeling that they have to make unconditional offers just to remain competitive.

Officials feel giving those buyers the option of removing their offers after home inspections are done would protect them from bad purchases.

Seitz reaffirmed that realtors want protection for their clients and said they would have suggested solutions if asked.

“Realtors as professionals who deal with buyers and sellers on a daily basis should have been consulted when making regulations or legislation impacting the real estate market,” he said.

Seitz indicated the Kootenay real estate market remained consistent during the first quarter of 2022 with unit sales down from the same period last year, but pointed out 2021 was a record year for real estate in the Kootenays.

The local spokesperson added the average price remained high at over $510,000 as inventory levels remained low.