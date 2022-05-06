Kootenay Unemployment Rate Continues to Decrease
The Kootenay unemployment rate continues to fall.
Statistic Canada’s monthly report indicated the rate was 4.9% in Apr., down from the 5.3% figure calculated in Mar.
The Federal agency reported the region had 80,700 people working last month, an increase of 3,300 from March.
The number of people looking for work throughout the region was 4,200, a decrease of 100 from the previous month.
-
Smoke Eaters Sign Trail Product for 2022-23 Season.He got a point during the Smoke Eaters playoff series vs Penticton. Now Trail's Judah Makway is a full-time Smokie. The 17-year-old's signing comes after a 33 point season in 33 games with the KIJHL's Beaver Valley Nitehawks
-
SEFC Speaks to Mean Monthly Temperature Record set in AprilThe 5.8 degree record stands for the average of all daily maximum and minimum temperatures through April.
-
Hydro Facility Planned for Nelson's North ShoreThe General Manager of Nelson Hydro expects construction to start on the North Shore Battery Energy Storage System in 2025. Scott Spencer figures the facility to store power for peak periods and help restore power during outages will benefit ratepayers.
-
RCMP Constable Saves Man in Downtown TrailA 39-year-old Trail man is alive thanks to RCMP Constable Connor Nickel. He gave the man Naloxone after he stopped breathing. Downtown passers-by told the officer the man took a combination of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. He regained consciousness after getting two more treatments from paramedics.
-
Rossland Council Passes Draft Indigenous Land AcknowledgementThe City has been working with local Indigenous Peoples and representatives to refine the draft Territory Land Acknowledgement including some from the local Sinixt community.
-
Nelson Tax Rate Bylaw, Five Year Plan Discussed TuesdayThe City is sticking with a 4% tax increase and trying to catch up after holding the line on taxes in 2020 and last year's 1.7% increase.
-
-
Trial Date Set for Trail Man Accused of Second Degree MurderThe trial for a Trail man accused of killing 78-year-old Harold Paddock is set for Feb. of next year. Joel Anderson was charged with second degree murder about 18 months after Paddock died in hospital. He was found downtown in August of 2017 suffering from head injuries.
-
Kaslo Lands BC Housing Affordable Rental HomesPennylane Apartments at 334 A Avenue in Kaslo will have three stories and a mix of studio one, two and three-bedroom units expected to range from $375 to $1600 monthly rent.