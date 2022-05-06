Kootenay Unemployment Rate Continues to Decrease

The Kootenay unemployment rate continues to fall.

Statistic Canada’s monthly report indicated the rate was 4.9% in Apr., down from the 5.3% figure calculated in Mar.

The Federal agency reported the region had 80,700 people working last month, an increase of 3,300 from March.

The number of people looking for work throughout the region was 4,200, a decrease of 100 from the previous month.