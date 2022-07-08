Kootenay Unemployment Rate Continues to Decrease

The Kootenays have the lowest unemployment rate in BC.

Statistics Canada pegged June’s regional rate at 3.8%, a decrease of .5% from the month before and 1.8% lower than the June 2021 rate of 5.6%.

The federal agency had the number of Kootenay residents working last month at about 83,300, an increase of approximately 2,400 from May, while the number of people seeking jobs in the Kootenays fell from about 3,700 in May, to around 3.300 in June.

The Kootenay unemployment rate reached a high of 16.1% in June of 2020, following the massive business shutdown in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.