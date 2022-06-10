Kootenay Unemployment Rate Continues to Fall

The Unemployment rate in the Kootenays has decreased for a fourth straight month.

The addition of 12-hundred to the region's workforce and decrease of 15-hundred job seekers translates to a May rate of 4.3 %. It was 4.9% in Apr.

The regional rate is also close to two-percent lower than May of 2021, when it was pegged at 6.5%.

Statistics Canada also reported the national economy added 40,000 jobs last month, dropping Canada's unemployment rate to 5.1%, down a tenth of a percent from the month before.

The B-C rate for May also dipped close to a full percent.

Stats Can says it was 4.5% last month, compared to 5.4% in Apr.