Kootenay Unemployment Rate Decrease Not Entirely Good News
The Kootenay Unemployment Rate for Nov. is a good news, bad news scenario.
The rate decreased 7/10’s of a percent to 5.3%.
However Statistics Canada reported there were about 1,400 fewer people with jobs throughout the region and around 76,500 people were employed last month, compared with about 77,900 in Oct.
The federal agency also indicated about 4,300 people were unemployed in Nov. while roughly 5,000 Kootenay residents were trying to find jobs the month before when the rate was 6%.
Smokies Donate to Special OlympicsThe return of full-capacity crowds to Cominco Arena isn't the only new feature at Trail Smoke Eaters games. One-dollar from each two-dollar ticket for kids 12-and-under will go to Trail Special Olympics.
WESTERN CANADA CUP - CHANGESDec 11 & 12
City Council Receives Nelson Next PresentationMasterminds behind the Nelson Next Climate Strategy fielded Council’s questions on November 19th.
Creston Taxpayers Facing Proposed Increase in 2022The Town of Creston is projecting an average tax increase of 3.65%. Mayor Ron Toyota said policing costs account for half of the total which includes paying down the debt on the new firehall.
Trail RCMP Reports Increased Local TheftThe Trail Detachment’s latest weekly wrap-up further emphasizes the need to secure valuables, with five reports of theft from vehicles reported over a three-day period.
Smoke Eaters Owner Excited About Full-Capacity at Future GamesThe owner of the Smoke Eaters hopes pre-pandemic crowds of about 2-thousand will return to Cominco Arena now that capacity restrictions have been lifted. Rich Murphy said part of the family's passion for Jr. hockey is providing a memorable game night experience to capacity crowds.
Local COVID Rates Low: IHA Explains Relaxed RestrictionsAfter going case free last week, COVID-19 is back in Greater Trail but the B-C Centre for Disease Control lists just two new infections. Castlegar also had two with just one in the Creston Valley last week, while Kootenay Lake and the Kettle Valley had no known cases.
Nelson Council Receives Poverty Reduction Plan PresentationThe strategy focuses on economic inclusion as well as development, with recommendations to explore a social enterprise and business forum for living wages. Presenters hope the City will publicly endorse the plan, join their Community Partner Network, sponsor a funding application and more.