Kootenay Unemployment Rate Decrease Not Entirely Good News

The Kootenay Unemployment Rate for Nov. is a good news, bad news scenario.

The rate decreased 7/10’s of a percent to 5.3%.

However Statistics Canada reported there were about 1,400 fewer people with jobs throughout the region and around 76,500 people were employed last month, compared with about 77,900 in Oct.

The federal agency also indicated about 4,300 people were unemployed in Nov. while roughly 5,000 Kootenay residents were trying to find jobs the month before when the rate was 6%.