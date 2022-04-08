Kootenay Unemployment Rate Decreases
The Kootenay Unemployment Rate continues to fall.
The monthly report from Statistics Canada indicated the regional rate for Mar. was 5.3% a slight decrease from February’s rate of 5.5%.
The report also pegged the number of people working throughout the Kootenay’s in Mar. at 77,400, while 4,300 people were seeking jobs.
Stats Can reported there were 75,100 people working in the Kootenays in Feb. and 4,400 looking for jobs.
The monthly rate has been decreasing steadily since it hit an all time high of 16.1% in June 2020 when the region felt the full impact of the first wave of COVID-19 infections, as the Federal and Provincial governments ordered business closures, only allowing access to essential services like grocery stores.
The province has just rescinded mandatory proof of vaccination for access to businesses and indoor events and removed the mask mandate last month.
The Unemployment across Canada for Mar. was also 5,3%, it's lowest rate since Stats Can started keeping record in 1976. The national rate was also 5.5% in Feb.
The Unemployment Rate for B-C in Mar. was 5.2% after a rate of 4.9% in Feb.
