Kootenay Unemployment Rate Decreases Significantly

The Kootenay Unemployment Rate has fallen to 3.9%.

The Statistics Canada report indicated the number in Nov. was a full percent lower than Oct. and 1.4% lower than the Nov. 2021 rate of 5.3%

However, those statistics aren’t as positive as they appear.

The national agency that crunches the numbers also reported decreases in the region’s work force, the number of people with jobs and total number of those looking for work.

The region had 76,900 workers on the job in Nov.

Stats Can reported that 77,200 Kootenay residents had jobs in Oct. marking a decrease of 300.

Their monthly report also stated that there were 3,100 people looking for jobs, that was 900 fewer than the number of job seekers in Oct.

It also indicated the potential Kootenay work force of 80,000 in Nov. was 1,200 less than reported in Oct.